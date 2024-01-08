Auburn football lands commitment from Maryland transfer TE Rico Walker

AUBURN — Auburn football is now up to five transfer commitments this offseason.

The Tigers landed a pledged Monday from former Maryland transfer tight end Rico Walker, he announced via his social media. Walker, who was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023, played at Hickory High School in North Carolina. He was recruited to play edge defender for the Terrapins, but he converted to TE and caught four passes for 27 yards as a true freshman.

Auburn returns four TEs from last season: Luke Deal, Rivaldo Fairweather, Brandon Frazier and Micah Riley. The Tigers lost one player at the position in veteran Tyler Fromm.

Walker was the highest-rated recruit for Maryland in 2023. He was tabbed by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 234 player in the country and the No. 7 player in NC.

Rico Walker of Hickory goes through drills at North Carolina football’s Showtime Camp for recruits.

SILVA: How Hugh Freeze's choice for Auburn football OC will show glimpse into his mind

ARKANSAS: Bruce Pearl won't call Auburn basketball great, but AU is doing 'what great teams do'

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Rico Walker commits to Auburn football, tigers add Maryland TE