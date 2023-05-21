Auburn football lands commitment from Jackson State transfer WR Shane Hooks

AUBURN — Auburn football's transfer portal haul is now up to 20 members.

Shane Hooks, who spent the last two seasons at Jackson State under coach Deion Sanders, has committed to play for the Tigers and coach Hugh Freeze next season. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Hooks hauled in 64 passes for 748 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022.

Hooks is the third receiver to transfer to Auburn since spring practice ended, joining Jyaire Shorter (North Texas) and Caleb Burton (Ohio State). The Tigers also added Nick Mardner from Cincinnati in January.

Before Jackson State, Hooks spent three seasons with the Ohio Bobcats. He redshirted his freshman year before catching 26 passes for 515 yards and five scores as a redshirt freshman in 2019. The Bobcats only played three games in 2020; Hooks made eight catches for 120 yards and a touchdown in those contests.

A three-star recruit coming out of Olympia High School in Orlando, Florida, Hooks committed to Ohio in October 2017. He was rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 2,162 player in the Class of 2018 and the 317th-best wide receiver.

Hooks is the eighth player to transfer to Auburn since spring practice ended in April. Along with the aforementioned receivers, the Tigers have brought in pass rushers Jalen McLeod (Appalachian State) and Stephen Sings V (Liberty), linebacker Larry Nixon III (North Texas), offensive lineman Jaden Muskrat (Tulsa) and quarterback Payton Thorne (Michigan State).

