Auburn football lands commitment from 3-star WR Bryce Cain out of Baker High School

AUBURN — Auburn football and coach Hugh Freeze now have a slot receiver in the Class of 2024.

Bryce Cain, a three-star recruit out of Baker High School in Mobile, committed to the Tigers on Tuesday. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Cain is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 88 wide receiver in the country and the 682nd-best player overall.

Cain is the sixth recruit in the Class of 2024 to commit to Auburn, joining four-star quarterback Walker White, four-star running back J'Marion Burnette, four-star cornerback A'Mon Lane, three-star corner Jayden Lewis and three-star tight end Martavious Collins.

Burnette (Andalusia), Lane (Moody) and Lewis (Anniston), along with Cain, are in-state prospects. Per Lane's 247Sports profile, his primary recruiter is wide receivers coach Marcus Davis, while his secondary recruiter is safeties coach Zac Etheridge.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Bryce Cain: 3-star WR from Baker High School commits to Auburn football