Auburn football lands commitment from 2025 cornerback Donovan Starr

AUBURN — Auburn football has picked up a commitment from a three-star cornerback in the Class of 2025.

Donovan Starr, who attends Ravenwood High School in Tennessee, announced his pledge to the Tigers on Thursday through Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports. Starr is tabbed by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 429 overall player and the No. 35 CB in the Class of 2025. He's also rated as the No. 14 player in the state of Tennessee.

The 5-foot-11.5, 175-pound Starr is the 12th player to commit to Auburn's class in 2025. He joins four-star cornerback Devin Williams and three-star cornerback Dante Core as pledges in the secondary. With his commitment, the Tigers now hold the nation's No. 9 haul with a score from 257Sports of 204.75.

Oklahoma (224.45), LSU (221.01), Texas A&M (217.46) and Alabama (216.98) are SEC programs currently ranked ahead of Auburn.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.

