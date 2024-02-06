Auburn football lands 3-star recruit Hollis Davidson, the second TE in the Class of 2025

AUBURN — Auburn football recruiting now has two tight ends committed in the Class of 2025.

The Tigers earned a pledge Tuesday from three-star TE Hollis Davidson, who is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 369 player in the country. Davidson, who attends McIntosh High School in Peachtree City, Georgia, is also tabbed as the No. 21 player at his position.

Davidson recently took a visit to the Plains on Saturday, and he spent time around the already-committed Ryan Ghea. Ghea is also a three-star TE, pledged to the Tigers since November.

The 6-foot-5, 238-pound Davidson played nine games as a junior in 2023. He caught 30 passes for 436 yards and three touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. He hauled in 11 balls for 165 yards as a sophomore in 2022.

Davidson is the eighth player to join Auburn's 2025 class, joining Ghea, four-star defensive lineman Malik Autry, Antonio Coleman, Jourdin Crawford and Kalen Edwards, four-star edge defender Jakaleb Faulk and three-star offensive tackle Spencer Dowland.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly on Twitter, @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football recruiting earns commitment from TE Hollis Davidson