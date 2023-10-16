Auburn football lands 2025 4-star defensive lineman Jourdin Crawford

AUBURN — Auburn football now has four commitments in the Class of 2025.

The Tigers landed a pledge from four-star defensive lineman Jourdin Crawford on Monday. Crawford, who is listed by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 203 player in the Class of 2025, attends Parker High School in Birmingham. Crawford is also tabbed as the No. 12 junior recruit in the state.

Crawford, listed at 6-foot-1 1/2, 300 pounds, joins four-star edge defender Jakaleb Faulk, three-star defensive lineman Malik Autry and three-star offensive lineman Spencer Dowland in the Class of 2025. All four of the commitments are from high schools in Alabama, with Faulk coming from Highland Home, Autry coming from Opelika and Spencer Dowland coming from Athens.

Auburn defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett is listed as Crawford's primary recruiter on his 247Sports profile.

COMING UP: Auburn football vs. Mississippi State: Game time, TV channel announced

OLE MISS: Auburn football's Hugh Freeze says previous game against Rebels 'actually helps a lot'

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football recruiting: Jourdin Crawford commits to Tigers