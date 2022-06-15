Auburn football job ranked middle-of-pack in new list

It’s very possible that the Auburn Tigers football job will be opening up some time soon should coach Bryan Harsin not survive after 2022. But just how good of a job is the head coach in the Plains?

On3’s Jesse Simonton believes it is exactly the middle of the pack in a new list ranking the desirability of the Auburn job in the modern era of transfer portal regulations and NIL’s effect on recruiting. The defending-champion Georgia Bulldogs took the top spot with Auburn-rival Alabama not trailing close behind, but the Tigers themselves clocked in at No. 7

Here is what the list had to say about the attractiveness of the Auburn football job, with both the good and the bad:

The Tigers have proven this century that they have what it takes to compete for a national title, and I believe they’re the last job that qualities for that statement within these rankings. Auburn has the fan support, facilities, recruiting hotbed, etc, to win. But it’s also Auburn. The Tigers have bickering boosters and incompetent administrators. The attempted coaching coup this offseason shed a spotlight on the dysfunction one must navigate around to be successful on The Plains. Also: They currently play Alabama and Georgia every single season.

The hoopla surrounding Harsin’s potential ousting is still a hot topic in today’s college football landscape, and it would be unfortunate if the circumstances surrounding it were to deter future coaches from wanting to head the ship at Auburn. Regardless, the Tigers still do bring a strong legacy, as the list noted, and it stands to reason that players seeking NIL deals could still get them under Auburn’s banner.

Harsin is hoping to lock down the head coaching position for the foreseeable future, though, and he begins the chance to make that happen this season when the Tigers take on Mercer on Sept. 3 to kick the season off.

List