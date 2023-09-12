Auburn football injury updates: Who was at Tuesday's practice?

AUBURN — Coach Hugh Freeze mentioned a few players who suffered injuries in Auburn football's win over Cal on Saturday, ranging from offensive lineman Kam Stutts (leg) to defensive back Donovan Kaufman (possible concussion).

Others mentioned by Freeze included defensive backs Jaylin Simpson (undisclosed injury) and Keionte Scott (muscle cramps), as both had to come out of the game but returned. North Texas transfer linebacker Larry Nixon III "dinged" his wrist that he previously had surgery on.

Nehemiah Pritchett, Nick Mardner and JD Rhym missed the game with unknown injuries.

During a 15-minute viewing window into Tuesday's practice, every player was accounted for with the exception of Kaufman. That doesn't necessarily indicate anything specific, as he could've been inside during the portion of practice open to reporters. But his absence, along with Freeze's comments, is notable.

The Tigers (2-0) will look to stay undefeated through the early part of the season, as they take on Samford (1-1) at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+).

AUBURN FOOTBALL: Hugh Freeze owns up to 'awful' offensive showing, talks what must change

A BIG THREAT: Has transfer tight end Rivaldo Fairweather arrived for Auburn football?

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football: Injury updates for Tigers dinged up against Cal