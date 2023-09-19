Auburn football injury updates and other notes from Tuesday's practice

AUBURN — After picking up some injuries in a win over Samford on Saturday, Auburn football had a pretty full list of partipants at practice Tuesday.

Nickel cornerback Keionte Scott and linebacker Austin Keys are out, of course, as of both have recently had surgery and are out indefinitely.

Offensive linemen Kam Stutts and Izavion Miller, tight end Luke Deal, wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson, running back Jarquez Hunter, and jack linebacker Jalen McLeod were all limited in some way against the Bulldogs. Each of them were present during the 15-minute media viewing window into Tuesday's practice.

Defensive backs Donovan Kaufman (head) and Nehemiah Pritchett (undisclosed) didn't play at all against Samford. Both were practicing Tuesday, but Kaufman was in a yellow non-contact jersey.

With Scott sidelined and Kaufman limited, defensive backs Caleb Wooden and JD Rhym were working in the nickel. Rhym, who snagged an interception in the win over Samford, has typically been used as a boundary cornerback.

