Auburn football injury updates: Keionte Scott, Austin Keys return to practice

AUBURN — Auburn football was on the practice field Tuesday, and a couple of key contributors were back.

Starting defensive back Keionte Scott and linebacker Austin Keys were both in attendance and participated in practice. Scott has been recovering from an ankle sprain he suffered against Samford on Sept. 16 and Keys hurt his thumb in the season opener versus UMass on Sept. 2.

Scott had surgery shortly after his injury, as did Keys.

"Hopefully we'll get good news on Keionte at some point soon," coach Hugh Freeze said Monday. "He makes a huge difference in our leadership.

"Austin Keys I know got out of his cast. I don't think he'll be ready this week, but (he's) getting closer."

Running back Damari Alston, who dislocated his shoulder against Texas A&M on Sept. 23, was also at practice, though he was wearing a yellow non-contact jersey. He was at practice in a yellow jersey on Oct. 10, but he did not play at LSU last Saturday.

Senior safety Jaylin Simpson played against the Bayou Bengals, but Freeze noted he was not 100%. Simpson was at practice and looked to be a full participant Tuesday.

