Auburn football injury updates: Will CB Nehemiah Pritchett play against Texas A&M?

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An impact player on the defensive side of the ball appears poised to make his season debut for Auburn football.

Preseason All-SEC cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett is in pads and warming up pregame ahead of his team’s matchup with Texas A&M on Saturday. Pritchett, who opted this offseason to return to the Tigers instead of attempting a leap to the NFL, has yet to play in a game in 2023.

Other players dealing with various injuries throughout the week who are warming up in pads include offensive linemen Kam Stutts and Izavion Miller, wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson, tight end Luke Deal, running back Jarquez Hunter, jack linebacker Jalen McLeod and defensive back Donovan Kaufman.

Nickel corner Keionte Scott (ankle) and linebacker Austin Keys (thumb) did not make the trip to College Station, as both recently had surgery and are out indefinitely.

Auburn takes the field for warmups. DBs Donovan Kaufman and Nehemiah Pritchett are in there. pic.twitter.com/aouD4QeVCm — Richard Silva (@rich_silva18) September 23, 2023

FOLLOW ALONG: Auburn football score vs. Texas A&M: Live updates from the SEC opener

EUGENE ASANTE: ‘Not a place for prima donnas’: NFL pedigree behind success of Auburn linebacker

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football: Injury updates ahead of game against Texas A&M