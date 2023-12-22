Auburn football, Hugh Freeze flip 2025 4-star DL Antonio Coleman from Alabama, Nick Saban

Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze said Wednesday he was satisfied with the top-10 class the Tigers brought in for the Class of 2024, but he's shooting for a top-five class in 2025.

He's off to a good start.

Auburn landed a commitment Friday from 2025 four-star defensive lineman Antonio Coleman. Coleman, who attends Saraland High School, flipped his pledge from Alabama. He had been committed to coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide since September.

The 6-foot-2, 285-pound Coleman is tabbed by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 117 player in the Class of 2025 and the No. 13 defensive lineman. He's also rated as the No. 10 player in Alabama.

Coleman is the eighth 2025 recruit to commit to Auburn, joining four-star defensive linemen Malik Autry, Jourdin Crawford and Kalen Edwards, four-star safety Kendarius Reddick, four-star edge defender Jakaleb Faulk, four-star tight end Ryan Ghea and three-star offensive tackle Spencer Dowland.

The Tigers now have the No. 3 class in the 2025.

