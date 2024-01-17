Auburn football hires Ole Miss WRs coach Derrick Nix as new OC, RBs coach

AUBURN — Auburn football has its next offensive coordinator, and he's coming over from an SEC rival.

After coach Hugh Freeze announced the firing of former OC Philip Montgomery on Jan. 5, the Tigers have landed on Ole Miss assistant head coach/wide receivers coach Derrick Nix as his replacement, the Rebels announced via social media Wednesday morning. Nix, an Attalla native who graduated from Southern Miss in 2002, has spent the last 16 seasons in various roles with the Rebels.

Nix, who will also coach RBs at Auburn to replace Cadillac Williams, according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports and other various reports, began as a RBs coach under former Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt in 2008 and held that position until 2020, when he transitioned to coach WRs under Lane Kiffin. Kiffin also gave Nix the assistant head coach title in 2022, which came with a fairly substantial raise.

Thanks to @DerrickDNix for 16 great years. pic.twitter.com/VmpJcagu2V — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) January 17, 2024

The statement from Ole Miss made sure to note that Nix is becoming "a first-time playcaller with full-time playcalling duties as offensive coordinator at Auburn." That's notable, because Nix's contract with the Rebels stipulates that he won't owe them a buy-out if he takes a job that falls under one of three categories: A role in the NFL, a head coaching gig or a "primary offensive/defensive coordinator position with primary play-calling duties at an NCAA Division I institution."

It'll be the seventh straight season Auburn has had a new offensive coordinator. The Tigers had Chip Lindsey in 2018, Kenny Dillingham in 2019, Chad Morris in 2020, Mike Bobo in 2021, Eric Kiesau and Will Friend in 2022, Montgomery in 2023 and now Nix in 2024.

The Rebels have produced two 1,000-yard receivers with Nix coaching the position: Elijah Moore in 2020 (1,193) and Dontario Drummond in 2021 (1,028). Malik Heath hauled in 60 passes for 971 yards in 2022, and Tre Harris posted 985 yards on 54 receptions in 2023.

Ole Miss' passing offense ranked No. 7 in 2020, No. 22 in 2021, No. 59 in 2022 and No. 19 in 2023.

Nix was the RBs coach under Freeze during the latter's five-year tenure with the Rebels. The leading rusher on those Ole Miss teams averaged 710.2 rushing yards per season: "Derrick's abilities as a coach and recruiter are tremendous, and his obvious familiarity with our players is a huge plus for the staff," Freeze said in 2012 when constructing his first staff in Oxford, Mississippi. "Derrick is very well respected around the state. He and I share the same core values, and I'm excited to work with him."

The Tigers finished the 2023 season averaging 351.2 yards and 26.2 points a game. Auburn's main issues came through the air; the Tigers averaged 162.2 passing yards. That's the lowest mark since they threw for 156.6 yards per game during former coach Gene Chizik's final year with the program in 2012.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football hires Ole Miss WRs coach Derrick Nix to be new OC