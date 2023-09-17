Auburn football handled business versus Samford: Now the real season starts with SEC play

AUBURN — For the first time since 2019, Auburn football is 3-0.

The Tigers took care of business against Samford on Saturday, picking up a 45-13 win over the Bulldogs in front of a packed crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Transfer quarterback Payton Thorne tallied 232 passing yards in the first half alone and finished with a career-best 123 yards on the ground.

Thorne came into the Samford matchup with a total of 235 passing yards against UMass and Cal combined. Robby Ashford, who had been splitting some snaps with Thorne through the early part of the season, did not play until the third quarter; He registered a 1-yard rushing touchdown on his second snap and later tossed a 32-yard score to Micah Riley.

Auburn football QB Payton Thorne's deep ball

Much of Thorne's production against Samford (1-2) came by way of the deep ball. He completed four passes of 30 yards or more, linking up with Shane Hooks (32 yards), Jay Fair (36 yards), Omari Kelly (40 yards) and Rivaldo Fairweather (41 yards). The connection with Hooks was for a touchdown, which came immediately after the heave to Kelly.

But Thorne's aggressiveness down the field burned the Tigers, too. After Auburn started a drive on Samford's 45-yard line, the former Michigan State Spartan launched a ball down the middle intended for junior receiver Koy Moore which was intercepted. Moore was draped in double coverage, and North Texas transfer Jyaire Shorter was wide open underneath.

Thorne also turned the ball over on Auburn's first drive, as he attempted to rifle a pass to Hooks from 6 yards out. The ball got to Hooks in the end zone, but it caromed off his shoulder pad and into the hands of a Bulldog.

Auburn football's offensive line struggles to run block

For all the success Auburn enjoyed through the air, the Tigers didn't come up with much on the ground. Auburn's running backs combined to average 3.1 yards a carry against a Samford defense that let Western Carolina run wild for 284 yards last week.

Jaylin Simpson, JD Rhym pluck interceptions

Senior safety Jaylin Simpson jumped a route in the second quarter to earn his third interception in as many games. JD Rhym, in his first contest back from injury, snagged one that same quarter, too.

Preseason All-SEC cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett warmed up, but ultimately did not play for a third consecutive week.

