Auburn football: Grading the Texas A&M Aggies

The Aggies, much like Auburn, have had an up and down season.

Both teams come into the game at 6-2, but the path for A&M differs from that of Auburn’s. The Aggies opened up the season with Haynes King at quarterback. After a season-ending injury at Colorado, King was replaced by Zach Calzada. The offense sputtered for three weeks. Losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State in back-to-back weeks presumably derailed what was a promising season.

A&M then turned around and beat Alabama 41-38. Since that point, the Aggies have been rolling, averaging 40 points per game.

Here are the grades for the Aggies at every position group.

Quarterback: C-

Calzada is completing 55.3% of his passes and has thrown one interception in six straight games.

Running backs: B+

Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane both average over six yards per carry (6.2 and 7.1, respectively). They could poise some problems for Auburn.

Wide Receivers: B

Tight end Jalen Wydermyer leads the team in yards (353). Achane and Spiller are both used in the receiving game as well (190 yards and 179 yards receiving).

Offensive Line: B

The Aggies are tied for 36th nationally in sacks allowed per game (1.62). Given the youth across the line, it’s impressive that the unit hasn’t collapsed yet.

Defensive Line: B+

A&M is only giving up 329.3 total yards per game. The d-line has been stout this season.

Linebackers: B

Aaron Hansford leads the team in tackles with 55. Andre White Jr. (35 tackles) has 5 pass deflections and a pick six this year.

Defensive Backs: B+

A&M is only giving up 199.9 passing yards per game, sixth in the SEC. However, their yards allowed per attempt (5.9) is second in the SEC.

Special Teams: B

Seth Small is 14 of 18 on field goal attempts this season. Nik Constantinou is averaging 45.8 yards per punt. Devon Achane has returned a kickoff for a touchdown this season.

