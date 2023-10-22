Auburn football grades vs. Ole Miss: The offense was bad, but defense deserves credit

AUBURN — Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze is still searching for its first win against an SEC opponent since getting hired on the Plains.

The Tigers fell to Ole Miss, 28-14, on Saturday. It's the fourth straight loss for an Auburn team that's struggled to put points on the board since dropping 45 points against Samford on Sept. 16.

Here's how we graded the Tigers in their game against Ole Miss:

Offense: D-

Auburn's offense just isn't working, and its problems feel unsolvable over the last five regular-season games of the season. The Tigers finished with 122 passing yards and aside from a 53-yard touchdown rush from Jarquez Hunter in the first quarter, there was next to nothing in terms of production.

Defense: A-

The scoreboard saying the Tigers gave up 28 points is a disservice to the defense. The unit held on for as long as it could, forcing the Rebels in multiple three-and-outs. But it was unreasonable to think the Tigers could contain Ole Miss with the way their offense was performing.

And another point: Donovan Kaufman's interception and big return in the second quarter set the offense up with a short field so it could grab its second score of game.

Special teams: B

Nothing to write home about with the special teams, but nothing dramatically stuck out in a negative fashion, either. Kicker Alex McPherson didn't even get a chance to attempt a field goal, but punter Oscar Chapman was used seven times and averaged 49.1 yards per boot.

Auburn had a chance to recover a muffed punt, which would've placed the offense in favorable position, but couldn't land on top of the ball.

Coaching: D

Freeze has spoken throughout the year about the state of his roster, saying the team doesn't stack up against its SEC counterparts when it comes to personnel. That may be true, but the performance against Ole Miss went beyond that. Auburn has enough talent to look better than inept on offense.

Overall: C

It shouldn't be glossed over that the defense contained an offense like the Rebels' for as long as it did, and that's why the grade isn't any lower. If Auburn can't move the ball versus LSU and Ole Miss, though, the Tigers are in trouble the rest of the way.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: How Auburn football graded in its loss to Ole Miss