Auburn football grades vs. Mississippi State: The offense passes, but defense even better

AUBURN — With fans at Jordan-Hare hoping to experience a win for the first time in over a month, Auburn football held up its end of the bargain and earned a 27-13 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Nearly everything worked for the Tigers against the shorthanded Bulldogs, who played without starting quarterback Will Rogers and starting running back Jo'Quavious Marks.

Here's how we graded Auburn in the winning effort:

Offense: B

Many lost faith in Auburn's offense after the unit struggled to do much of anything since the beginning of SEC play, but quarterback Payton Thorne led the group to a promising performance in the first half. The offense did, however, have opportunities to milk the clock in the second half, which it did not do.

Auburn had three drives in the second half and went three-and-out on two of them.

Defense: A-

Mississippi State was without Rogers and Marks, but Auburn's defense still deserves credit for holding the Bulldogs to 13 points. Wide receiver Zavion Thomas was the only member of MSU's offense to turn in a really good day, as he had 112 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Senior safety Zion Puckett grabbed Auburn's 10th interception of the season in the fourth quarter.

Special teams: A

Punter Oscar Chapman was used a little less than usual − he came in averaging 6.8 punts versus SEC teams this season and was only called on five times against Mississippi State − but he was still effective, averaging 47.2 yards per attempt.

Chapman's performance was coupled with a couple of made field goals from 39 and 49 yards out by kicker Alex McPherson, who has made 14 straight field goals.

Coaching: A-

The coaching staff recognized it wasn't playing an elite offense like LSU, Ole Miss or Georgia and adjusted accordingly, throwing the ball down the field more and taking more risks. The coaches also kept their players motivated enough to not come out flat after losing four straight.

Overall: B+

A home loss to Mississippi State would've severely altered Auburn's season. The Tigers avoided that catastrophe and proved they can handle teams they're more talented than. They'll have a chance to do that again at Vanderbilt on Nov. 4.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football grades following win over Mississippi State