How Auburn football graded out in its heartbreaking loss to No. 1 Georgia

AUBURN — Auburn football did its best to hang with No. 1 Georgia in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, but the Bulldogs pulled away late to maintain their streak of 22 consecutive victories and keep their hopes of an undefeated season alive.

Here's how we graded the Tigers, who now enter an open week losers of two straight:

Offense: C+

The passing game remains inept, but the Tigers did enough on the ground to stay in the game. Payton Thorne had a big 61-yard rush, and Brian Battie and Jarquez Hunter combined to rush for 94 yards on 27 carries. Battie also caught three passes for 18 yards and transfer tight end Rivaldo Fairweather made up most of Auburn's air attack with four catches for 44 yards.

Defense: B

Auburn couldn't contain All-SEC tight end Brock Bowers — he finished with eight catches for 157 yards and the go-ahead touchdown — but the Tigers played valiantly against the No. 1 team in the country. The defensive unit caused two takeaways and held Georgia to just 107 yards rushing.

Special teams: A+

With the exception of Bowers, there wasn't a player on the field who had a better day than Auburn punter Oscar Chapman. Chapman booted five balls and averaged 51.2 yards per attempt, including a 71-yard blast right before halftime. Alex McPherson connected on field goals from 42 and 27 yards out, and Battie had a solid 32-yard return in the second quarter.

Coaching: C+

The coaching staff had to use a few timeouts earlier than usual because of some miscommunication and had some suspect rotation at quarterback that might have cost the team points in the second quarter. The grade gets a bump because Auburn only had one penalty for 5 yards.

Overall: B

Auburn didn't play a particularly great game, and the contest wasn't coached in a spectacular manner, either, but anything less than a B wouldn't be fair for a team that nearly dropped the No. 1 team in the country. It wasn't perfect, but perhaps the Tigers proved to themselves they can stand toe-to-toe with just about anybody in the sport.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Grading Auburn football in its upset bid of No. 1 Georgia