Auburn football gets commitment from Jackson State wide receiver Shane Hooks

Jackson State football wide receiver Shane Hooks entered the transfer portal right after the 2022 football season ended. On Sunday, Hooks told The Clarion-Ledger that he will play at Auburn in 2023 as a graduate transfer.

Hooks made it official on Twitter, writing "COMMITTED."

While in the portal, he received offers from Cincinnati, Old Dominion, Western Michigan, UNLV and Ole Miss.

Hooks was Jackson State's leading receiver, with 66 catches and 775 yards for 10 touchdowns in 13 games.

At 6-foot-4, Hooks was able to go one-on-one at the goal line and catch a lot of back shoulder throws, and 50-50 balls while in the transfer portal, he committed to Ole Miss on April 20, but decommitted.

"Hugh Freeze," Hooks told the Clarion-Ledger about Auburn's new coach. " I got two words for you, Hugh Freeze. I have a relationship with him (Hugh Freeze) going back to high school. I visited a couple of camps of his in high school. I was supposed to play for him out of high school.

Hooks said he just decided on Sunday to go and play for Auburn.

"I want to tell JSU, that I love them," Hooks said. "I want them to know I appreciate them for everything. I want JSU to know I am Mississippi made."

