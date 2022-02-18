Which Auburn football games land in the top 60 of the 2000s

Over the first two decades of the century, there have been some memorable football moments for the Auburn Tigers. A feeling of pure exhilaration.

In that same stretch, there have been moments that absolutely feel like a punch to the gut, or getting your heart ripped out. That is the life of a college football fan, especially when you play in the SEC.

Former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton helped bring more of the good feelings to the Plains. He led the Tigers to a national championship against the Oregon Ducks. Not to mention the battle with Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

Another former quarterback, Nick Marshall also had some memorable games and gutwrenching moments. We look at ESPN’s list of the top 60 games of the 2000s (subscription required). There are a total of five Auburn moments on the list, can you guess where they fall in the overall list?

2010 BCS National Championship Game

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

No. 26 Overall: Auburn 22, Oregon 19

The first game on the list for Auburn was their last championship season in 2010. Everything came together for the Tigers under Gene Chizik. Cam Newton won the Heisman Trophy and guided them to a perfect 14-0 season. It was a close game but ultimately the Tigers came out victorious. Wes Byrum nailed the 19-yard field goal as time expired to send them home as champions.

What ESPN Says…

While 2010’s BCS championship game pitted Heisman winner Cam Newton against Oregon’s absurdly prolific Chip Kelly attack, the teams combined for just three touchdowns in three quarters. Darron Thomas’ short touchdown pass to LaMichael James brought Oregon even at 19-19, but with help from a controversial call — Michael Dyer probably down? — Auburn won its first national title since 1957 with a 19-yard chip shot from Wes Byrum at the buzzer.

2013 BCS National Championship Game

Mickey Welsh via Imagn Content Services, LLC

No. 25 Overall: Florida State 34, Auburn 31

Auburn returned to the big game just three years later, this time with Gus Malzahn as the head coach in just his first season as the head coach. They were unfortunately not able to get the best of Jimbo Fisher and Jameis Winston. Following the Tre Mason 37-yard run to give them a lead late, Winston engineered the game-winning drive when he found Kelvin Benjamin for the score with 13 seconds left.

Story continues

What ESPN Says…

Auburn returned to the national title game three years later and, for three quarters, limited Florida State the way it limited Oregon. But Jameis Winston and the Seminoles scored three times in the final 11 minutes, and while Tre Mason put Auburn ahead with a 37-yard touchdown with 1:19 left, Winston responded by hitting Kelvin Benjamin for the title-winning score 66 seconds later.

2010 Iron Bowl: Auburn at Alabama

Mickey Welsh/Montgomery Advertiser

No. 14 Overall: Auburn 28, Alabama 27

Before the Auburn Tigers could get a shot at their first national championship since 1957, they would have to get through Alabama in Tuscaloosa. It looked ugly early on as the Tide built up a 24-0 lead with 8:01 left before halftime. The game flipped on its head as Cam Newton and the Tigers would outscore them 28-3 over the final 38:01 of the game.

What ESPN Says…

Now we’re getting into the really good stuff. It feels like each of these last 13 games should have been in the top five, so consider this a nine-way tie for fifth. This game is primarily remembered as the example for what happens when rivalries go too far, but before Auburn could beat Oregon for its first national title in 53 years, the Tigers had to work themselves out of a 24-0 hole against Nick Saban’s rival Tide. Luckily they had Cam Newton. It was 24-7 at halftime and 27-21 at the end of the third quarter, and Newton’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Philip Lutzenkirchen gave the Tigers a shocking lead. The Tigers still had to make a pair of late stops, but they did so.

2013: The Prayer at Jordan-Hare

Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 Overall: Auburn 43, Georgia 38

We all remember this game. After building up a 27-10 halftime lead, the Tigers had to try and hold off the Georgia Bulldogs. The unfortunate part is that Auburn was unable to do so. UGA quarterback Aaron Murray ran it in from five yards out and they took the 38-37 lead with under two minutes to go. Then the unthinkable happened for Nick Marshall and Ricardo Louis from the 27-yard line. In the most improbable way, Louis scored a 73-yard touchdown with 25 seconds left for the win.

2013 Iron Bowl: The 'Kick Six'

Amanda Sowards/Advertiser

No. 3 Overall: Auburn 34, Alabama 28

This game had it all. Both teams delivered their best punches as they tried to lock down a victory. The battle in the Iron Bowl put the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide against the No. 4 Auburn Tigers. The latter was coming off an emotional last-second win against Georgia. In this game, it would happen again after Auburn tied the game up at 28 with a Nick Marshall to Sammie Coates touchdown. With just 32 seconds left, the Tide tried to nail a field goal to win the game, and then this happened:

What ESPN Says…

Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium gave us two of the greatest games ever in a two-week span late in 2013. It’s almost a shame that these games are basically boiled down to two plays because both games had countless plot twists. Georgia unleashed a ferocious fourth-quarter comeback to all but end Auburn’s BCS hopes, and two weeks later, Auburn needed lots of offensive innovation (and some Alabama field goal problems) to stay within shouting distance of unbeaten Alabama. Still, these games came down to two of the most magical plays the sport has ever provided us.

1

1

1

1

1

1