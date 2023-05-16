Auburn football gains second North Texas commitment of day in LB Larry Nixon III

AUBURN — Auburn football has landed its second commitment of the day.

After picking up a pledge from North Texas transfer wide receiver Jyaire Shorter on Tuesday afternoon, the Tigers gained a commitment from his teammate about four hours later: Linebacker Larry Nixon III.

The 6-foot-2, 236-pound Nixon, who redshirted in 2018 before appearing in 41 games from 2019-22, is coming off a season in which he had career-high marks in total tackles (105) and solo tackles (51). He received first team All-Conference USA honors from PFN and was a member of Phil Steele's fourth team.

Nixon had five games last season in which he totaled at least 10 total tackles, and 12 contests with at least five, proving to be one of the more productive players in Conference USA.

A two-star recruit in the Class of 2018 coming out of Richland High School in Texas, Nixon committed to the Mean Green in June 2017. He was rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 2,338 player in the country and the No. 358 recruit in the state.

Nixon's arrival marks the sixth commitment coach Hugh Freeze has landed from the transfer portal since spring practice ended in April. He joins Shorter, wide receiver Caleb Burton (Ohio State), pass rusher Jalen McLeod (Appalachian State), offensive lineman Jaden Muskrat (Tulsa) and quarterback Payton Thorne (Michigan State).

