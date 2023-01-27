Auburn Football future schedules and opponents
The Hugh Freeze era has officially begun on the Plains, which means it is time to take a look at what the future holds for the Auburn Tigers.
The 2023 schedule was officially released last fall and features two opponents that Auburn has never faced in its history, UMass and Cal.
Auburn’s game with Cal will be the first time since 2017 that the Tigers have met a team from the Pac-12. Last time out, Auburn defeated Oregon, 27-21 in 2019 at the Advocare Classic in Arlington, Texas. Auburn’s last visit to a Pac-12 stadium was in 2002 when Auburn lost to USC, 24-17 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Auburn holds an overall record of 10-3 over current Pac-12 teams.
Over the next seven years, Auburn will face four opponents from Power Five conferences, including two that they have never faced. Also, beginning in 2025, Oklahoma and Texas will join the SEC, which will be sure to add merit to an already impressive conference gauntlet.
Here’s a look at Auburn’s future schedules, ranging from 2023 through 2030.
2023
Sept. 2 vs. UMass
Sept. 9 at Cal
Sept. 16 vs. Samford
Sept. 23 at Texas A&M
Sept. 30 vs. Georgia
Oct. 7 OFF
Oct. 14 at LSU
Oct. 21 vs. Ole Miss
Oct. 28 vs. Mississippi State
Nov. 4 at Vanderbilt
Nov. 11 at Arkansas
Nov. 18 vs. New Mexico State
Nov. 25 vs. Alabama
2024
Sept. 7 vs. Cal
Sep. 14 vs. New Mexico
Nov. 16 vs. ULM
TBA: at Alabama
TBA: at Georgia
TBA: at Ole Miss
TBA: at Mississippi State
TBA: vs. Arkansas
TBA: vs. Florida
TBA: vs. LSU
TBA: vs. Texas A&M
TBA: FCS Opponent
2025
Aug. 30 at Baylor
Sept. 6 vs. Ball State
Sept. 13 vs. South Alabama
Remainder of Schedule: TBA
2026
Sept. 5 vs. Baylor
Sept. 12 vs. Southern Miss
Remainder of Schedule: TBA
2027
Sept. 4 at UCLA
Remainder of Schedule: TBA
2028
Sept. 2 vs. UCLA
Remainder of Schedule: TBA
2029
Sept. 1 at Miami
Remainder of schedule: TBA
2030
Aug. 31 vs. Miami
Remainder of schedule: TBA