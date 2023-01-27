Auburn Football future schedules and opponents

The Hugh Freeze era has officially begun on the Plains, which means it is time to take a look at what the future holds for the Auburn Tigers.

The 2023 schedule was officially released last fall and features two opponents that Auburn has never faced in its history, UMass and Cal.

Auburn’s game with Cal will be the first time since 2017 that the Tigers have met a team from the Pac-12. Last time out, Auburn defeated Oregon, 27-21 in 2019 at the Advocare Classic in Arlington, Texas. Auburn’s last visit to a Pac-12 stadium was in 2002 when Auburn lost to USC, 24-17 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Auburn holds an overall record of 10-3 over current Pac-12 teams.

Over the next seven years, Auburn will face four opponents from Power Five conferences, including two that they have never faced. Also, beginning in 2025, Oklahoma and Texas will join the SEC, which will be sure to add merit to an already impressive conference gauntlet.

Here’s a look at Auburn’s future schedules, ranging from 2023 through 2030.

2023

Sept. 2 vs. UMass

Sept. 9 at Cal

Sept. 16 vs. Samford

Sept. 23 at Texas A&M

Sept. 30 vs. Georgia

Oct. 7 OFF

Oct. 14 at LSU

Oct. 21 vs. Ole Miss

Oct. 28 vs. Mississippi State

Nov. 4 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 11 at Arkansas

Nov. 18 vs. New Mexico State

Nov. 25 vs. Alabama

2024

Sept. 7 vs. Cal

Sep. 14 vs. New Mexico

Nov. 16 vs. ULM

TBA: at Alabama

TBA: at Georgia

TBA: at Ole Miss

TBA: at Mississippi State

TBA: vs. Arkansas

TBA: vs. Florida

TBA: vs. LSU

TBA: vs. Texas A&M

TBA: FCS Opponent

2025

Aug. 30 at Baylor

Sept. 6 vs. Ball State

Sept. 13 vs. South Alabama

Remainder of Schedule: TBA

2026

Sept. 5 vs. Baylor

Sept. 12 vs. Southern Miss

Remainder of Schedule: TBA

2027

Sept. 4 at UCLA

Remainder of Schedule: TBA

2028

Sept. 2 vs. UCLA

Remainder of Schedule: TBA

2029

Sept. 1 at Miami

Remainder of schedule: TBA

2030

Aug. 31 vs. Miami

Remainder of schedule: TBA

