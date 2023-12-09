Auburn football four-star commit D'Angelo Barber on winning state title in front of Hugh Freeze

Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze and associate head/running coach Carnell 'Cadillac' Williams were in attendance for the Class 6A AHSAA Super 7 state championship game between Saraland and Clay-Chalkville.

Clay-Chalkville linebacker and four-star Auburn commit D'Angelo Barber finished with seven total tackles, commanding the defense. In the final seconds of the game, Saraland was in red zone trailing by one score. As the defensive leader for the Cougars, Barber stepped up and made the game-saving tackle on Saraland's Kj Lacey to clinch the 31-28 victory for Clay-Chalkville.

"On the last play they went five wide and we knew how good their quarterback was with his arm and legs," Barber said. "After we locked down on the receivers, I knew to watch out for the quarterback just in case he did decide to take it in with his legs."

Home Visit or State Championship Visit

Barber greatly appreciated Freeze made an appearance at his final high school game during a busy time for college recruiting. Instead of using his only official visit for the traditional at home meeting, Friday's visit was all Barber wanted from his future college coach.

"It was great to play in front of coach. He texted me earlier today asking if he wanted my official visit to be at home or for him to just come to the state championship game," Barber said. "Automatically I knew that he had to come watch this game. This is my final high school game and it's against Saraland, so he could not miss this one."

What can Auburn fans expect?

Matching up with some of the state's best talent in Saraland, Barber embraced playing at Bryant-Deny Stadium as he'll be making his return here next fall to play in his first Iron Bowl.

"You felt the energy all over in this stadium and it's good to get used to somewhere I gotta come back and play again," Barber said. "When I return the fans won't be cheering for me, but I enjoyed being in the stadium and getting the experience to play here and close out my senior year.

"Auburn fans can expect nothing but hard work and dedication from me and I'm going to give everything I got to them so I can bring them a national championship."

Jerry Humphrey III is a sports writer for the Montgomery Advertiser who covers area high school sports, Auburn recruiting and Alabama State athletics. Follow him on Twitter @jerryhump3.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: What Auburn football fans can expect from Clay-Chalkville LB D'Angelo Barber