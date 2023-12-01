Auburn football flips 5-star Cam Coleman, the nation's No. 3 wide receiver, from Texas A&M

AUBURN — Auburn football hasn't had a shortage of recruiting wins over the last calendar year.

The Tigers flipped four-star defensive end Keldric Faulk away from Florida State on Early Signing Day in 2022. Then there was of five-star pledge in the Class of 2024 over the summer in wide receiver Perry Thompson. Recently, Auburn took four-star edge defender and top-75 prospect Jamonta Waller from Florida.

But what the Tigers did Friday may top it all: Auburn and coach Hugh Freeze flipped five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman away from Texas A&M. Coleman is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 7 senior recruit in the country and the No. 3 WR in the Class of 2024. He attends Central Phenix City High School, where he is coached by Pat Nix, the father of former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix.

'A WHOLE-FAMILY DECISION': Why DJ James returned to Auburn football for 2023 season

AUBURN BASKETBALL: 'He makes us a different team': How Jaylin Williams can change AU's ceiling

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Coleman has a composite rating from 247Sports of .9962. Assuming he remains committed and puts pen to paper on his National Letter of Intent, he'd be the third-best player to sign with the Tigers in the modern recruiting era, trailing only Byron Cowart in the Class of 2015 (.9987) and Derrick Brown in the Class of 2016 (.9964).

Auburn has signed one five-star receiver in program history — Ben Obomanu in the Class of 2002. The Tigers now have two — Coleman and Thompson — pledged in the Class of 2024. Thompson, who was originally committed to Alabama and coach Nick Saban, flipped his pledge to Auburn in July.

Coleman has helped guide Central Phenix City to an undefeated 12-0 record so far in 2023. He's caught 56 passes for 1,229 yards and 17 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. In two games against Auburn High — a regular-season matchup on Oct. 20 and a playoff battle Friday — Coleman hauled in 18 catches for 501 yards and five touchdowns.

The Tigers are up to 19 players committed in the Class of 2024, a haul that's now highlighted by a five-star duo in Coleman and Thompson, in addition to four-star quarterback Walker White and four-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick. Auburn has only ever signed two five-star prospects in 2013, 2014 and 2019.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football recruiting flips Cam Coleman from Texas A&M