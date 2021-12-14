Auburn football flips 4-star JaDarian Rhym from LSU

Auburn football is off to a hot start on the week of the start of the early signing window.

Bryan Harsin and his staff have flipped JaDarian Rhym, a 4-star cornerback from LSU.

Rhym is now Auburn’s highest-rated player in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

The Valdosta, Georgia native visited the Tigers last week when he met with the coaching staff and was impressed with Auburn cornerbacks coach Zac Ethridge.

Rhym is listed at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, and is the 21st ranked player in the state of Georgia. According to the 247Sports composite, he is the 168th overall recruit in this year’s class.