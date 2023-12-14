How Auburn football can finish with a top-10 recruiting haul in the Class of 2024

AUBURN — It didn't seem likely at first, but now it seems inevitable.

Auburn football is on track to land a top-10 recruiting haul in the Class of 2024. The Tigers were locked in at No. 17 nationally in the 247Sports Composite late last month, but the commitment of five-star receiver Cam Coleman on Dec. 1 vaulted them six spots up the ladder to No. 11.

With less than a week to go before the early signing period opens Dec. 20, it shouldn't take more than one or two notable additions, plus a few other necessary moves that won't receive as much attention as a five-star flip, to break Auburn into the top 10.

If it happens, it'll be the first time the Tigers have gotten there since 2020. Former coach Gus Malzahn landed the country's No. 7 class that cycle, a group highlighted by four-star running back Tank Bigsby.

Here are five big names to watch for Auburn as crunch time arrives.

5-star S KJ Bolden (Florida State)

Committed to coach Mike Norvell and Florida State for the last four months, five-star safety KJ Bolden had Auburn high on his list when he pledged to the Seminoles in August: "This visit right here, it definitely raised Auburn a lot," Bolden said July 29 at Big Cat Weekend, 10 days before his commitment ceremony. "I had an interview probably like four days ago and I had a school in my head, but now that I came down here, that kind of changed a little bit.

"I've got to go back home and re-think about it. The way coach (Hugh) Freeze gave me that great talk in the office, he definitely almost had me commit today."

With a composite grade of .9953, Bolden would become the sixth-best recruit to ever sign with Auburn in the modern recruiting era. Only three defenders — Byron Cowart (.9987), Derrick Brown (.9964) and Tray Blackmon (.9956) — have been rated higher.

4-star OL Coen Echols (Uncommitted)

Four-star offensive lineman and Texas native Coen Echols was committed to Texas A&M for about four-and-a-half months before he backed off his pledge Dec. 8: "I wish nothing but the best for Texas A&M," his statement read in part. "... My recruitment is 100% back open."

Echols was one of many recruits to visit the Plains for the Iron Bowl, and current commits such as four-star quarterback Walker White haven't been shy in trying to coax him to commit to Auburn. Echols would become the second offensive lineman in the class for the Tigers, joining four-star prospect DeAndre Carter.

5-star DL LJ McCray (Florida)

LJ McCray, a five-star defensive lineman from Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, is tabbed as the No. 35 senior recruit in the country. He committed to Florida in October over finalists Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and Miami.

With the Florida class on shaky terrain — the Gators have lost four pledges since November, one of which being four-star Auburn commit and top-75 edge defender Jamonta Waller — the Tigers could swoop in and add a third five-star recruit to the Class of 2024. That'd be a first in the modern recruiting era for Auburn.

McCray recently took a visit to Auburn, and Waller tagged along with him.

4-star DL Amaris Williams (Florida)

Another defensive lineman committed to coach Billy Napier's Gators, top-85 prospect Amaris Williams also recently visited Auburn. As a senior at Clinton High School in North Carolina, the 6-foot-3, 270-pound Williams posted 34 tackles and 11 sacks, according to MaxPreps. He had 18 sacks as a junior.

Flipping Williams and McCray from Florida, while already having taken Waller, would be quite the impressive feat.

This is the big fish.

Five-star receiver Ryan Williams just wrapped up his junior season with a four-touchdown performance in the Class 6A state championship, and that's the last game he'll play at Saraland High School before heading to college. Williams announced his reclassification to the Class of 2024 on Monday.

Williams, an Auburn legacy who's father played on the Plains in the late 2000s, has been committed to Alabama since October 2022. He reacted positively when Auburn took Coleman from Texas A&M earlier this month, and released a countdown to his reclassification announcement less than an hour after Coleman's flip.

Saraland's Ryan Williams (1) scores a touchdown against Clay-Chalkville during the AHSAA Class 6A football state championship game at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday December 8, 2023.

By the numbers

The likelihood is incredibly slim, but should the Tigers pull off a miracle and land all five of the players on this list, they'd have a team score of 303.73 with 26 commits, according to the 247Sports Class Calculator. That score would've ranked No. 4 in the country in 2023, behind Alabama (328.00), Georgia (315.68) and Texas (306.31).

Classes are not yet completely built for 2024, but only one program — Georgia (315.37) — currently has a team score of 300 or more.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

