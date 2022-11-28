How Auburn football fans reacted to word of Hugh Freeze coaching hire

As reports that Hugh Freeze will be named the next head football coach at Auburn emerged, Tigers fans took to Twitter to react.

Freeze will replace Bryan Harsin, who went 9-12 in under two years on the Plains. Harsin was fired on Oct. 31 before new athletic director John Cohen was hired on the same day. It is the first hire for Cohen at Auburn.

Freeze has gone 34-15 over four seasons at Liberty. Previously, he was head coach at Ole Miss, where he went 39-25 with two wins over Alabama. He resigned amidst an NCAA investigation involving recruiting violations and after discovery that he used a phone provided by the university to contact a number associated with escort services.

Many Auburn fans are not happy with the reports of the hire, with some pushing back on social media since reports that the coaching search had begun to turn to Freeze started on Saturday.

Here is a sampling of reactions from Twitter to the hire:

I will not go to an Auburn football game as long as Hugh Freeze is the coach. — Ronnie Hardy (@BeardlessNerd) November 28, 2022

this man is disgusting i’m sick to my stomach my god — molly 🫤 (@mflannnn) November 28, 2022

Mutes the words Hugh Freeze…. — AUdmiral Taco 🌮😉🦚 (@tweetsmoe) November 28, 2022

Already canceled my @OnToVictoryNIL. Loved @AuburnU my whole life, but this is absolutely sickening. #hughfreeze — Hank’s Hammer (@Aubie_Law) November 28, 2022

Hugh Freeze is not my coach!! — Theo “WAR EAGLE” Reid (@wde_tad) November 28, 2022

@JohnCohenAD As an alumnus, a legacy, and a woman, I am disgusted with your choice of Hugh Freeze. If the reports are true, Auburn has given up the chance to lead. We hear so much talk of “Auburn men”, well it is obvious where your priorities lie. Just another hypocrite. — Mary (@MADitations) November 28, 2022

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football fans react to news of Hugh Freeze as next coach