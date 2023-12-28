Auburn football fans should know these 5 freshmen ahead of Music City Bowl vs. Maryland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Between players such as cornerbacks DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett and defensive lineman Marcus Harris opting out of Auburn football's matchup with Maryland in the Music City Bowl, the Tigers are being forced to put some youth on the field.

That's not necessarily a bad thing, as it gives coach Hugh Freeze an in-game setting to evaluate the young talent on his team that he'll have to count on next season and beyond.

"You’re not quite the same team that finished the year personnel-wise," Freeze said Wednesday afternoon. "In some ways that’s kind of exciting for kicking off the next year. We’re not in the playoffs. You really can look at it like an extra game for these young kids we’re going to depend upon.

"I think anytime we put Auburn on our jersey it’s important that we go compete."

Here are five freshmen to keep an eye out for Saturday (1 p.m. CT, ABC).

CB Kayin Lee

This is the name that should be most familiar to fans.

True freshman cornerback Kayin Lee played the third most snaps at outside CB for the Tigers in the regular season, logging 259 reps at the position. James had 605, per Pro Football Focus, and Pritchett picked up 427.

Without the duo ahead of him, Lee will be thrust into a starting role. A former four-star recruit in the Class of 2023, Lee has been targeted in coverage 24 times in 2023. He's allowed 13 receptions for 237 yards and a couple of touchdowns.

Lee has also picked up 17 tackles, helping him earn a run defense grade from PFF of 74.2. That mark ranks No. 1 amongst Auburn CBs.

DL Darron Reed

Harris, who graded out as the No. 1 DL in the SEC, leaves a massive hole to fill in the middle of the defensive line. He was at Auburn's bowl practice on Vanderbilt's campus Wednesday, but he was there as a spectator to support his former teammates and his younger brother Malik Blocton, a 2024 early enrollee who isn't eligible to participate against Maryland but can practice with the team.

The Tigers will likely take a "Moneyball" approach in replacing Harris, cycling a handful of players on and off the field. One of those should be Darron Reed, who has yet to play in 2023. Freeze specifically mentioned Reed, along with Bobby Jamison-Travis, when asked Dec. 16 how he plans to survive Harris' absence.

DB Terrance Love

Auburn brought in seven defensive backs in the Class of 2023: Lee, JC Hart, Colton Hood, CJ Johnson, Terrance Love, Tyler Scott and Sylvester Smith.

Some of those will play against the Terrapins, but Love's ability to play safety puts him in an especially good position. He was paired with Caleb Wooden at Wednesday's practice as Auburn's starters on the back end. Hart, Hood, Scott and Smith were in the two-deep rotation.

Auburn football defensive back Terrance Love (16) during bowl practice at the Woltosz Football Performance Center on Dec. 20, 2023.

OT Tyler Johnson

There hasn't been a freshman who's received more praise from his teammates since the end of the regular season came to a close than offensive tackle Tyler Johnson, the former three-star recruit from Natchitoches, Louisiana.

"He's playing really well," team captain and starting right guard Kam Stutts said of Johnson on Dec. 18. "Definitely some of the best ball he's played. ... Once he gets a full spring under him and gets going, he'll be good. ... He's long and he's fast, man.

"Once he learns how to use his body and learns what his strengths and weaknesses are, he's going to be really good. He's out there getting reps against Jalen (McLeod), and Jalen's having a hard time beating him off the edge. Once he learns how to use his body and his length, he's going to be really good."

McLeod added: "Man, he's gotten like 10 times better — literally mean it, 10 times better — since he came in from fall camp. We've been having some good one-on-ones, and I'm like, 'Wow. This is not the same Tyler that I was going up (against) a few weeks ago.' That's how crazy it is."

Jack LB Brenton Williams

Brenton Williams saw action as the second jack linebacker on the field at Auburn's practice Wednesday, playing behind McLeod. Sixth-year senior Elijah McAllister will be in the mix, too, but it's no accident the Tigers are getting Williams some reps.

McAllister is out of eligibility after the Music City Bowl, leaving McLeod and Williams as the only jack linebackers on the roster who've played in 2023. The Tigers are also adding Jamonta Waller in the Class of 2024: "Brenton's definitely stepping up," McLeod said. "Because he knows that it's just me and him right now, and it's going to be Jamonta when he comes."

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football fans should watch these 5 freshmen in Music City Bowl