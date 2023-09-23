Auburn football falls flat in loss at Texas A&M to open SEC play

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The first quarterback to orchestrate a touchdown-scoring drive in Auburn football's game against Texas A&M was Aggies quarterback Max Johnson.

Just as everyone expected.

Johnson, who came into the game Saturday after starting QB Conner Weigman went down with a leg injury, connected with his brother, Jake Johnson, on a 22-yard touchdown early in the third quarter. That score gave Texas A&M a two-possession lead in a game where points came at a premium, as the Tigers failed to get much going offensively and ultimately fell to the Aggies, 27-10.

Auburn football QB Payton Thorne struggles

After posting more than 400 yards of production against Samford in Week 3, transfer quarterback Payton Thorne came back down to Earth against Texas A&M, finishing with 44 yards on six completions.

The biggest mishap of the day for Thorne came in the second quarter, as he missed a streaking Jay Fair down the sideline for what would've been a walk-in touchdown for the sophomore. Only four pass-catchers hauled in a catch; running back Brian Battie and Shane Hooks had two apiece and tight end Rivaldo Fairweather and Fair each had one.

Thorne struggled, but he wasn't given much of a chance behind an offensive line that allowed him to be sacked four times in the first half alone and five times overall.

Robby Ashford doesn't do much better

With Thorne leaving some to be desired, coach Hugh Freeze turned to backup QB Robby Ashford, looking for a spark in the third quarter. Ashford didn't find much success, either, as three of of his four pass attempts fell to the ground and he couldn't get loose often on the ground.

The offense as a whole was atrocious. The Tigers completed zero passes in the first quarter − they were also held scoreless in the opening frame for the third straight game − and had just 2 total yards in the third quarter.

Defense held on for as long as possible

Auburn's defense did the best it could keeping the Tigers in the game, but the unit cracked some in the second half. Johnson tossed a dime for a 37-yard touchdown to wide receiver Evan Stewart to blow the game open, and a 79-yard gain from Amari Daniels slammed the door on a comeback.

Junior linebacker Eugene Asante was again Auburn's bright spot with a team-high nine tackles and a 67-yard scoop-and-score.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

