Auburn football fails final test of season in clunky loss to Maryland in Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Auburn football capped the first year of coach Hugh Freeze's tenure with a 31-13 loss to Maryland in the Music City Bowl on Saturday.

Here's how we graded the Tigers, who haven't won a postseason game since they blew Purdue out by 49 points in 2018:

Offense: D+

The only reason it's not a total failure is that the Tigers figured out a way to score at least one relevant touchdown on a 14-play, 80-yard drive that featured four catches from tight end Rivaldo Fairweather in the second quarter. Auburn had 42 yards at the end of the first frame, and its longest rush from scrimmage was courtesy of punter Oscar Chapman on a fake.

Third-string QB and true freshman Hank Brown did some good things − 7-for-9 passing for 132 yards − which bumps the grade up a smidge, thought it came with the game all but over.

FORMER PLAYER: Why Hugh Freeze had Malik Willis speak to Auburn football ahead of Music City Bowl

BIG HIRE: Colorado DC Charles Kelly to leave Deion Sanders for Auburn football | Report

Defense: B

Maryland opened the game with three consecutive touchdown drives, running 19 plays and collecting 152 yards in the process. Starting QB Taulia Tagovailoa wasn't with the Terrapins − he was one of their many opt-outs − but it was hard to tell, as Billy Edwards Jr. and Cam Edge lit the Tigers up for 201 passing yards.

But don't be fooled, Auburn stepped up as the game wore on. The defensive unit only surrendered three points after the first quarter, as a pick-six from Payton Thorne accounted for seven of Maryland's 10 second-half points.

Special teams: D+

Chapman was his usual solid self with an average of 42 yards per punt on five boots, but it's never good to give away the ball on special teams. Brian Battie did that in the third quarter, fumbling a kick return that Maryland recovered.

Coaching: D+

The Tigers were simply outplayed by the Terrapins. Perhaps the coaching staff was focused heavily on recruiting − Auburn has the No. 7 haul in the Class of 2024 − but whatever the case, it didn't take long for Maryland to show it was the better team.

Overall: D

Freeze's first year on the Plains ending with three straight losses stings. The Tigers were blown out by New Mexico State at home Nov. 18, let a potentially massive win over Alabama in the Iron Bowl fall through their fingers Nov. 25 and were embarrassed by Maryland on Saturday.

The recruiting class will bring fans optimism, but the on-field results will leave a bitter taste in their mouths.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football's report card for Music City Bowl loss to Maryland