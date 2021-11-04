Auburn football enters Texas A&M game as an underdog

Once again, the Tigers are being doubted by oddsmakers.

How ignorant.

I kid, but Auburn has played well against the spread this year (The Tigers are 5-3 overall ATS this season). They’ll have their work cut out for them against the Aggies this weekend.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

Line: Texas A&M (-4.5)

Over/Under: 49

Money Line: Auburn (+170) | Texas A&M (-200)

Auburn currently controls its own destiny. If they win out, they’re going to Atlanta for the SEC Championship game. It all starts with Texas A&M. Auburn has never lost in College Station, but my concern with this game doesn’t lie there.

Sure, Auburn has played well at A&M in the past, and the typical “Auburn narrative” has been written once again this season. A team of destiny, Auburn in November, Iron Bowl stakes, and so on. My concern lies in this being a new group experiencing the repetitive narrative. Can Bryan Harsin and this staff do what the one before them did, which is defying the odds?

Visit our free to play game lobby at Daily Ticket, Powered by Tipico Sportsbook

List

Auburn football: Grading the Texas A&M Aggies

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.