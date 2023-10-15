Auburn football embarrassed in blowout loss at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — Things went bad for Auburn football before it could even run a play from scrimmage.

After LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels marched his team 75 yards down the field on four plays to open the game with a touchdown, Auburn's offense took the field in hopes of matching what Daniels and the Bayou Bengals did.

Instead, starting guard Kam Stutts was whistled for a false start before the ball could be snapped once. The Tigers then burned a timeout and an errant snap on third down led to a fumble that was recovered by Jarquez Hunter. Auburn punted, handing LSU a chance to extend its lead. It, of course did.

That string of plays was one of several poor sequences for Auburn on Saturday, as LSU took control early and the visiting Tigers never truly had a chance in a 48-18 loss at Tiger Stadium.

All day for LSU football's Jayden Daniels

LSU has one of the best offenses in the country. From Daniels posting a Heisman-worthy campaign so far in 2023 to a couple of elite receivers in Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers making plays, the unit is one that strikes fear into opposing defensive coordinators.

And when Daniels has all day to sit back and survey the field? Boy, things can get ugly.

They did at points versus Auburn. Daniels was sacked just twice for a total loss of 4 yards, and he often was relaxed in the pocket. The secondary did its best to keep up with LSU's playmakers − Nehemiah Pritchett played some sticky coverage against Nabers on a play Daniels had all day to throw − but too much time was too much time in too many instances.

Auburn football still can't pass

For all of LSU's success on offense, there's a reason the team has lost two games. That's because of the defense, as the unit came in allowing opponents to throw for 283.5 yards per game. That's bottom 10 in the country.

And yet Auburn still couldn't move the ball effectively through the air, finishing with 154 yards. It's an improved number but not close to good enough.

Jeremiah Cobb flashes

Freshman running back Jeremiah Cobb was one of the only offensive bright spots for Auburn. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry on 10 attempts.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football falls to LSU in third straight loss