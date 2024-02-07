Auburn football to elevate Vontrell King-Williams to replace Jeremy Garrett | Reports

AUBURN — Auburn football has landed on an internal candidate to replace Jeremy Garrett, according to multiple reports.

The Tigers are expected to promote defensive analyst Vontrell King-Williams, who has been in an off-the-field role at Auburn for one season, hired by coach Hugh Freeze in January 2023. Garrett reportedly left to be the DL coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this month.

King-Williams coached defensive tackles at Eastern Michigan in 2022, but he worked as a graduate assistant under Freeze at Liberty before that from 2020-21. He was also a graduate assistant at Eastern Michigan from 2018-19 and a defensive line intern at UTSA, his alma mater, in 2017.

The news of King-Williams' promotion was first reported by Brian Stultz of Auburn Rivals. It was later confirmed by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. Zenitz also added that King-Williams will coach the defensive tackles, linebackers coach Josh Aldridge will shift to coaching edge rushers and defensive coordinator DJ Durkin will focus on the off-ball LBs.

The Chicago native is a former football player, playing at Illinois from 2012-13 before going to junior college in 2014. He transferred to UTSA for his final two years of eligibility after that.

Auburn football defensive analyst Vontrell King-Williams during a spring practice at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn on March 1, 2023.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football tabs Vontrell King-Williams to replace Jeremy Garrett