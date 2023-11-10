Auburn football earns commitment from Laquan Robinson, the nation's No. 1 juco safety

Auburn football has pulled impactful players out of junior college before, and it may have just done so again.

The Tigers landed a commitment Friday from former three-star recruit Laquan Robinson out of Holmes Community College in Mississippi. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Robinson is tabbed by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 juco safety in the country and the nation's eighth-best juco prospect overall.

Robinson originally attended Greenville High School, which is about 50 miles southwest of Montgomery. He chose the Tigers over other finalists Florida, Houston, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

Auburn now has five defensive backs pledged to join the Tigers next season, as Robinson joins four-star cornerbacks A'Mon Lane and Jalyn Crawford, four-star safety Kensley Faustin and three-star safety Kaleb Harris. Auburn's Class of 2024 is highlighted by a couple of five-star prospects in wide receiver Perry Thompson and linebacker Demarcus Riddick.

SILVA: Upset opportunity in Iron Bowl may slip through Auburn's hands if drops continue

AUBURN BASKETBALL: The loss to Baylor hurt, but it proved the offseason tweaks can work

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football recruiting: AU lands commitment from Laquan Robinson