Auburn football defensive coordinator Derek Mason leaving Tigers

AUBURN — Auburn football's Derek Mason is leaving his position as defensive coordinator after one year.

In Mason's lone season at Auburn, the Tigers (6-7) allowed 21.77 points per game. They ranked No. 22 in the country and No. 3 in the SEC in rushing defense with 3.55 yards allowed per carry. Opponents averaged 7.1 yards per pass attempt and 245.8 per game. The highly reputed coach was popular with players.

Mason joined Bryan Harsin's first-year staff after being fired by Vanderbilt, where he was the head coach from 2014-20. Previously, he spent four years as a defensive assistant at Stanford and three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Harsin promoted assistant coach Jeff Schmedding to fill the defensive coordinator role. Schmedding had the same role on Harsin's Boise State staffs in 2019 and 2020.

"I want to thank Coach Mason for his leadership as our defensive coordinator this past season and wish nothing but the best for him on his next steps," Harsin said in a release from the university. "The decision to leave Auburn was not an easy one for him, and he will always be a part of the Auburn family.

"Coach Schmedding was at Coach Mason's side day after day, getting our defense prepared and ready. He is a tremendous defensive coach, who has coordinated championship defenses and is a proven winner. I know our defense will take the next steps forward under Coach Schmedding's leadership."

Mason is the fourth assistant coach from Harsin's first season no longer on staff. Four games into the season, Harsin fired receivers coach Cornelius Williams. Two days after the end of the regular season, he fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, later replacing him with Seattle Seahawks coach Austin Davis. And defensive line coach Nick Eason left to join the coaching staff at Clemson, his alma mater, in January.

Newcomers Jimmy Brumbaugh (defensive line coach) and Christian Robinson (linebackers) fill the vacancies left by a domino effect of Mason's and Eason's departures.

"We had some really positive things happen defensively this year, and working alongside Coach Mason was a great experience for me," Schmedding said in the release. "I can't thank Coach Harsin enough for having the confidence in me to lead this defense. There is work to be done as we build on this past season. I know our defensive staff is ready for the challenge."

