Auburn football DC Ron Roberts leaving, joining Billy Napier's staff at Florida | Reports

AUBURN — Auburn football will have two new coordinators next season.

After coach Hugh Freeze fired OC Philip Montgomery on Friday, it was reported by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports on Monday that DC Ron Roberts is expected to leave the Tigers and join Florida football's staff as a co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach. Roberts, who was hired by Freeze in December 2022, helped the Tigers to the nation's No. 45 defense in terms of yards surrendered per game (357.2) and the No. 41 unit in points given up per contest (22.6).

Roberts, 56, was previously the defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at Baylor from 2020-22. He's also made stops in his career as a DC at Greensboro (1997), Tusculum (1998-02), Texas State (2003), Delta State (2005-06) and Louisiana (2018-19). He was the head coach at Delta State from 2007-11, too, and at Southeastern Louisiana from 2012-17.

The news of Roberts' departure comes about a week after multiple reports signaled Dec. 30 that Auburn would be hiring Colorado DC Charles Kelly in some capacity. Kelly, a former defensive back on the Plains from 1986-89, has made notable coaching stops in his career at Alabama, Florida State and Tennessee, among others.

Auburn has not officially announced Kelly's hire.

Roberts was the highest paid assistant coach on Freeze's inaugural staff at Auburn, making $1.4 million annually. He was also set to receive a $100,000 raise every Feb. 1, beginning this year.

