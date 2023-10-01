Auburn football DC Ron Roberts on social media: Brock Bowers was 'bracketed most of the day'

AUBURN — Auburn football nearly pulled off a massive upset over Georgia on Saturday, but the Bulldogs did just enough to squeak by the Tigers and escape Jordan-Hare Stadium with a victory.

Georgia was buoyed in the second half by a big performance from All-SEC tight end Brock Bowers, who finished with eight catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.

Bowers’ score with 2:52 remaining gave the Bulldogs a lead they’d never relinquish.

An Auburn fan posted to X, the website formerly known as Twitter, after the game and criticized the Auburn defense for its approach in covering Bowers.

MOVING FORWARD: Auburn football almost beat Georgia with a dysfunctional offense. Can Hugh Freeze fix it?

REPORT CARD: How Auburn football graded out in its heartbreaking loss to No. 1 Georgia

“Yet we didn’t double/bracket this guy,” the fan wrote in a post he tagged Roberts in. The fan also used a clown emoji.

Roberts soon responded to set the record straight: “Don’t know what game u we’re watching!” Roberts said in a since-deleted post. “He was bracketed most of the day.”

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn DC Ron Roberts says on social media Brock Bowers was bracketed