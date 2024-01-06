Auburn football DB Keionte Scott expected to enter transfer portal | Reports

AUBURN — Auburn football may be losing a key piece in the secondary.

Less than a month after announcing his intention to return to the Tigers, veteran defensive back Keionte Scott is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to multiple reports Friday evening. Scott had potential to move on to the NFL after his second year on the Plains, but he opted to return to college for another season.

The news of Scott's expected entrance into the transfer portal was first reported by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports and later confirmed by Justin Hokanson of On3 and Nathan King of Auburn Undercover.

Scott, who began his career at Snow College before joining the Tigers ahead of the 2022 campaign, posted 44 total tackles and five pass deflections this past season. He also served as Auburn's punt returner, averaging 14.8 yards on 15 attempts.

The 6-foot, 188-pound Scott missed three games in 2023 with a sprained ankle. He underwent surgery and returned in Auburn's game against Ole Miss on Sept. 14.

Scott is not only a key player for Auburn on the field, but he's embraced an off-field role as a recruiter, too. He's referred to himself as "The Closer" multiple times on social media, taking partial credit for helping the Tigers land players such as offensive lineman Seth Wilfred and kicker Towns McGough, among others.

There is still a reality for Scott to return to Auburn. Just because a player enters the portal does not necessarily mean he's automatically he's leaving. Scott could listen to pitches from other programs and ultimately return, though that doesn't happen often.

Scott's departure comes on the heels of former AU cornerbacks coach Wesley McGriff leaving for a job under coach Mike Elko at Texas A&M. It also comes amidst reports that the Tigers are hiring Charles Kelly, who has coached DBs at various stops throughout his career.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football vet Keionte Scott expected to enter transfer portal