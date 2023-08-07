Auburn football cracked the top five of this recruiting category over the weekend

Auburn football fans have had plenty to cheer about over the last month, as their favorite program has continued to rise in the 2024 recruiting rankings.

After securing eight commitments since July 4, the Tigers have climbed into the top 25 in recruiting after spending several weeks in the mid-40s. The biggest jump has taken place over the last three weeks. Since landing four-star cornerback Jayln Crawford on July 15, Auburn has climbed from No. 37 to No. 16. That rise in stock is due mostly to the commitments of two-five star players and the recent pledge from four-star athlete Jalewis Solomon.

Auburn is No. 16 in 247Sports’ rankings and No. 14 in On3’s, but that does not tell the full story. The industry rankings combine overall talent, plus the number of commits. The Tigers are ranked lower than expected due to only having 15 commitments through August 5, which same number as Kentucky, Texas, South Carolina, and Alabama, However, only Missouri has fewer commitments.

When it comes to the “quality over quantity” factor, Auburn has one of the best classes in the nation, as every commitment averages a grade of 90.75. Auburn has seven commits with a grade of 90 or higher, with the remaining eight being on the cusp of earning a 90 grade.

How does that compare to the country’s top programs? Here is a look at the current 2024 recruiting rankings based on average commit grade:

Average score: 92.26

The Buckeyes are tied with Georgia by reeling in three five-stars to this point but are slightly ahead of the Bulldogs for the top spot. To get to this position, Ohio State has secured the No. 1 player from Florida, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio. In their home state, the Buckeyes have the top two recruits from the cycle in Aaron Scott Jr. and Bryce West.

Georgia

Average score: 92.04

Georgia, like Auburn, boosted their score last weekend by adding four-star running back Nate Frazier. Georgia owns the most commits of any program on this list with a whopping 27 so far, and is tied with Ohio State with three five-stars. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola still claims the top spot on Georgia’s list, with defenders Ellis Robinson and Justin Williams behind him.

Alabama

Average score: 91.95

Alabama is third in line but has a great NIL average as well. Depending on which service you trust, the top commit for the Tide is either quarterback Julian Sayin or athlete Jaylen Mbakwe. Outside of those two, the Crimson Tide has nine players with a grade of 90 or higher.

Auburn

Average score: 90.75

Auburn has picked up speed over the last two weeks thanks to the commitments of wide receiver Perry Thompson and linebacker Demarcus Riddick. Auburn has six players with a grade of 90 or higher, with four more knocking on the door with an 89.

USC

Average score: 90.73

Lincoln Riley has done a great job by bringing USC back to relevancy in the recruiting world since taking over prior to the 2022 season. The Trojans have a top-15 class to this point, which includes three of the top players from California.

Florida

Average score: 90.70

Billy Napier has been given the tall task of making Florida competitive with Georgia and Tennessee in the SEC East. While the results may not be on the field yet, he is proving that he is the right man for the job by leading the Gators to a top-3 class in both rankings by On3 and 247Sports. Safety Xavier Filsaime and quarterback DJ Lagway are the Gators’ top prizes so far.

Texas A&M

Average score: 90.60

Jimbo Fisher’s top commitment, Cam Coleman, hails from Auburn’s backyard, but he has also managed to snag great talent from his home state as well. Texas A&M has secured three of Texas’ top-25 players and has top-15 players from Alabama, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

Tennessee

Average rating: 90.49

Josh Heupel is doing well by recruiting the state of Tennessee, as he has landed four of the state’s top-10 players (including the top two). His best effort to date is snagging five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews, who is the No. 3 prospect from the talent-rich state of Georgia.

Clemson

Average rating: 90.41

Clemson continues to be the king of recruiting in the ACC by currently holding on to a top-10 class. Wide receiver Bryant Wesco and linebacker Sammy Brown are the top prizes so far, and the Tigers will need to keep up their hard work in order to keep a rising Florida State program at bay. The Seminoles are rising after landing five-star safety KJ Bolden over the weekend.

South Carolina

Average score: 90.10

Leading the Gamecocks to eight wins and a win over Clemson in 2022 is paying off for Shane Beamer. Beamer, who is heading into year three at South Carolina, currently holds a top-25 class which features a five-star in EDGE Dylan Stewart. South Carolina will always have stiff competition with in-state rival Clemson as well as their SEC East foes, but they are doing a great job of keeping up with the challenge.

