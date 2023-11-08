Auburn football cornerback JD Rhym may redshirt after missing time with 'personal issues'

AUBURN — Auburn football cornerback JD Rhym, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022, hasn't played since the Tigers traveled to Baton Rouge to take on LSU on Oct. 14.

The reason for his absence is "personal issues," according to coach Hugh Freeze.

"JD and I are working through some personal issues," Freeze said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference. "It's week to week. I think he's got potential to be a really good contributor to our team, (but) we've just got to make sure the standard that we want for all of our players is being upheld. We're kind of at a point now where you're wondering if it's better to redshirt him or not.

"That's kind of what we're dealing with right now. Can we get through another game? I think he's played in three games. We're trying to manage that now. There's really no more issues at this point, it's just what is best for him and our team long term."

Rhym has appeared in four games this season, according to Pro Football Focus. He received 24 total snaps against Samford, 20 at LSU, nine at Texas A&M and one versus Georgia. He logged an interception against Samford in Week 3.

Auburn football defensive back JD Rhym (23)

