How Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze's previous offenses compare to before his arrival

AUBURN — In about two months, Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze will begin his 11th year as a coach in FBS.

AU's game against UMass on Sept. 2 will officially mark the beginning of his first season on the Plains, but the 53-year-old coach is no stranger to beginning in new places; he's logged stints at Arkansas State (2011), Ole Miss (2012-16) and Liberty (2019-22).

At each stop, Freeze has improved the team's record from the year prior to his arrival. The Red Wolves went 4-8 in 2010 before Freeze led them to double-digit wins for the first time since 1975 in 2011. Following a 2-10 showing in 2011, the Rebels improved to 7-6 in Freeze's first year. And at Liberty, the Flames were 6-6 followed by an 8-5 record in 2019.

Freeze, who boasts a career record of 83-43, takes pride in his history of redressing programs.

"Every job that I've ever taken over has had some type of struggles prior to our arrival, and we've been able to turn them fairly quick," he said during his introductory press conference. "And I look forward to that challenge here with this great staff that we're going to put together and these young men that are going to buy in."

Freeze's calling card over the years has been a knack for orchestrating efficient offenses, which can be seen when comparing the stats between his first season with a program and the one directly before he got there. At every school, the average passing yards per game went up by at least 24 yards. The biggest change came at Ole Miss, as the Rebels threw for 151.1 yards a game in 2011 and then exploded for 249.9 in 2012.

Ole Miss also saw its average yards per attempt balloon from 5.8 to 7.9, with the latter being the seventh-best mark in the SEC that season. During his first seasons at each school, Arkansas State had a YPA of 7.6 and Liberty's was 8.2.

"(Freeze) was one of the first ones to bring in the RPO stuff and the screen attachments and things like that," former Ole Miss transfer quarterback Bo Wallace told the Montgomery Advertiser last month. "Even at Ole Miss, we were one of the first teams to be doing that type of stuff. ... Florida was running the spread, but (Freeze's) spread was different, as far as the RPOs and all the screen attachments that were on there. I can remember the numbers that he put up were intriguing to me.

"When I got to Ole Miss, most people were still running power football and letting the defense play. I think Hugh is one of the guys that changed the SEC, as far as that’s concerned offensively.”

Under Bryan Harsin and interim head coach Cadillac Williams last season, Auburn averaged 6.7 yards per pass attempt and threw for 172.7 yards a game. And similar to the Rebels in 2012, the Tigers acquired a QB from the portal in Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne.

Thorne regressed some last season, but in 2021, the longtime Spartan threw for 248.6 yards a game and averaged 8.3 yards an attempt. In the SEC last season, only Tennessee's Hendon Hooker (9.5), Georgia's Stetson Bennett (9.1), Alabama's Bryce Young (8.8), Arkansas' KJ Jefferson (8.8) and Kentucky's Will Levis (8.5) had a higher YPA. Hooker, Bennett, Young and Levis were all drafted into the NFL in April. Jefferson is returning to college as one of the conference's best quarterbacks.

Freeze has expressed his desire to throw the ball around more in 2023 — the Tigers averaged 25.7 pass attempts a game in 2022 — similar to how Ole Miss went from an average of 26 pass attempts a game in 2011 to 31.5 in 2022.

But while there are similarities within the numbers and at quarterback, it's to be seen whether or not Freeze's trend of improving records in Year 1 can continue at Auburn.

