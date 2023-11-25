What Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze said at halftime of Iron Bowl

Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze was happy with the way the Tigers played in the first half of the 88th Iron Bowl, for the most part.

"I thought the guys played really hard. We're running the football really well, but I'm proud of the our kids and coaches," Freeze told CBS going into the halftime break.

The focal point of Hugh Freeze's comments focused on the Tigers' success running the football.

Auburn's running backs, Jarquez Hunter and Damari Alston, combined for 153 yards on 16 carries in the first half.

This is the second-most rushing yards that the Crimson Tide has allowed in a half since 2015.

At the half, Alabama leads 17-14 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Crimson Tide received the second-half kickoff.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: What Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze said at Iron Bowl halftime