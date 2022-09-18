What Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin said about his job security after Penn State loss

AUBURN — Auburn football's 41-12 loss to Penn State on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium will add to the discussion surrounding coach Bryan Harsin's job security as he enters SEC play in his second season at the helm.

Getting crushed at home will do that. With the loss to No. 23 Penn State (3-0), Auburn (2-1) has not beaten a Power Five opponent since October 2021. Harsin was asked how he handles the uncertainty of his job status while still early in the season.

Here's what he said.

Bryan Harsin addresses job security

“I’m always coaching for this football team, alright, and these players, No. 1," Harsin said. "I can’t control that. I can control what I do each and every day. What I’ve always done is coach for this team, these players, these coaches, make sure I’m doing my job, having our team prepared and all that. I don’t control any of those other things other than what I do each and every day. We put more expectations on ourselves than anybody else, alright?

"That’s always been that way. So, at the end of the day, I’m disappointed for our football team, and my job is to make sure we put together a plan and put a football team out there that can go compete and play at a high level, and that’s always the expectations. The standard needs to be better than what it was, and that’s really all we’re going to focus on. For our football team, it’s the same thing; I tell those guys that. I think the lessons in all this is, when you’re in it, when you’re in the arena, which is what we do — we’re the ones that are in the arena each and every week, alright; we’re the ones that put the work in each and every week, alright? That’s what we can control. I love being a part of that. I love putting plans together and processes and all those things, so that we can do that."

