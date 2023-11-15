Auburn football bowl projections: Where Tigers are predicted to go with two games left

AUBURN — After securing a win over Arkansas on Saturday, Auburn football is officially bowl eligible. The Tigers missed out on the postseason last year, as they went 5-7 and finished below .500 in the regular season for the first time since 2012.

Here's a look at the latest bowl projections for Auburn (6-4, 3-4 SEC), which welcomes New Mexico State (8-3, 6-1 C-USA) to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday (3 p.m. CT, SEC Network).

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

Brett McMurphy has the Tigers playing Oklahoma State on Dec. 27 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, which takes place in Houston, Texas. The Cowboys were winners of five straight games before getting blasted, 45-3, by UCF and former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn on Saturday.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan)

The Tigers are predicted by Steven Lassan to match up with Maryland in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 30. The Terrapins have lost four of their last five games.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

Another prediction to the TexAct Texas Bowl, Jerry Palm has Auburn playing Kansas in Houston's NRG Stadium on Dec. 27. The Jayhawks most recently lost to Texas Tech on Saturday, but picked up a huge win over Oklahoma the week prior.

USA TODAY (Kevin Skiver)

Kevin Skiver and USA TODAY project the Tigers to get the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee, on Dec. 29 against Iowa State. The Cyclones have notable wins this season over Oklahoma State, TCU and Baylor.

Yahoo! Sports (Nick Bromberg)

Similar to Lassan and Athlon Sports, Nick Bromberg places the Tigers in the Music City Bowl, but this time it's against Wisconsin. Coach Luke Fickell and the Badgers currently sit an even 5-5 after losing three straight games to Ohio State, Indiana and Northwestern.

Bleacher Report (David Kenyon)

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report and Lassan have identical predictions, each slotting Auburn and Maryland together in the Music City Bowl. The Tigers and Terrapins have played three times before, with the latest being an Auburn win in 1983. The Tigers also won in 1958, but fell to Maryland in 1952.

Fox Sports (Bryan Fischer)

Yet another projection with Auburn in the Music City Bowl, Bryan Fischer differs slightly from the pack by putting the Tigers up against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers have only mustered a combined 27 points over their last two games, losing to Michigan State on Nov. 4 and Maryland on Nov. 11.

