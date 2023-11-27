Auburn football bowl projections after tough Iron Bowl loss to Alabama

AUBURN — Auburn football is probably still reeling from its loss to Alabama in the Iron Bowl on Saturday, but the Tigers will have to soon move on and shift attention to whichever team they get matched up with for postseason play.

The various bowl games will announce the teams participating in them throughout the day Dec. 3. Here's a look at the latest bowl projections from various experts:

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

Brett McMurphy has been consistent with his prediction regarding Auburn for three weeks now, sending the Tigers to the TexAct Texas Bowl in Houston, Texas, to take on Oklahoma State on Dec. 27. The Cowboys beat BYU in double overtime Saturday and secured a spot in the Big 12 championship game against Texas on Dec. 2.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan)

Another projection that pits Auburn against Oklahoma State, Steven Lassan joins McMurphy by pitting the Tigers against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys 2-2 and lost by 26 points to South Alabama on Sept. 16 before turning things around and closing the regular season 7-1 over their final eight games.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

Perhaps one of the more fun predictions, Jerry Palm has Auburn playing Duke in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 27. If this projection does become reality, Duke will likely be without its head coach, as Texas A&M has reportedly come in and taken Mike Elko.

Fox Sports (Bryan Fischer)

No change in Bryan Fischer's thinking, as he once again has Auburn matched up with Wisconsin in the Music City Bowl, which is played in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 30. The Tigers played in the Music City Bowl in 2018, trouncing Purdue to secure to pick up an eighth win.

247Sports (Brad Crawford)

Brad Crawford joins McMurphy and Lassan in placing Auburn in the TexAct Texas Bowl to take on Oklahoma State. Should the Cowboys upset Texas in the conference title game, they'll secure a 10th victory. Oklahoma State has won 10 or more games in a single season 10 times in program history, with seven of those campaigns coming under coach Mike Gundy.

