Auburn football bowl predictions: Where Hugh Freeze's team is projected before Iron Bowl

AUBURN — Auburn football looked well on its way to at least seven wins in coach Hugh Freeze's first year after the Tigers went on the road and trounced Arkansas on Nov. 11, but an unexpected and embarrassing home loss to New Mexico State threw a wrench in the expectations of many.

But Auburn has a chance to redeem itself against Alabama in the Iron Bowl. Regardless of what happens versus coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide (10-1, 7-0 SEC), though, the Tigers (6-5, 3-4) have already done enough this season to go bowling. Here's a look at the latest bowl projections ahead of the Auburn-Alabama matchup Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS).

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

No change here in Brett McMurphy's projections, as he once again has the Tigers traveling to the Lone Star State for the TexAct Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State on Dec. 27. The Cowboys are up to eight wins after they rallied from an early deficit to beat Houston in Week 12.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan)

Steven Lassan is once again sending Auburn to Nashville, Tennessee, for the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30, but this time has the Tigers playing against Wisconsin. The Badgers most recently picked up an overtime victory over Nebraska.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

Another prediction for Auburn to go to the TexAct Texas Bowl on Dec. 27, Jerry Palm is projecting the Tigers to play against the Kansas State Wildcats, who have won five of their last six games. The one loss was a 33-30 overtime battle with Texas.

Fox Sports (Bryan Fischer)

Bryan Fischer has the exact same prediction as Lassan, sending Auburn to the Music City Bowl in Nashville's Nissan Stadium to play Wisconsin. Coach Luke Fickell is in his first full year coaching the Badgers after he spent six seasons at Cincinnati, leading the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021.

USA TODAY (Erick Smith)

A new projection, Erick Smith is pitting Auburn against West Virginia in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 29 in Memphis, Tennessee. The Mountaineers are 7-4 and are set to close their season against Baylor on Nov. 25.

