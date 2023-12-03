Auburn football bowl game: Projections, live updates from selection day 2023

AUBURN — Auburn football's regular season didn't end like fans hoped it would — the Tigers were stunned by New Mexico State in Week 12 and got their hearts broken by Alabama in Week 13 — but coach Hugh Freeze's team did just enough to become bowl eligible at an even 6-6.

The Tigers will soon learn their bowl fate, as the various bowls around the country will announce participants Sunday. The TexAct Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 27 and the Music City Bowl in Nashville on Dec. 30 appear to be the most likely options, but anything can happen.

Below are the latest projections and reports from industry experts. This story will be updated until official word comes through regarding Auburn's bowl destination.

SILVA: Cam Coleman's commitment is a signal: Welcome to a new era of Auburn football

FUTURE: Why Hugh Freeze is 'absolutely, positively convinced' Auburn football can be 'elite'

Latest Auburn football bowl projections, reports

This will be updated Sunday morning.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football bowl game projections, updates from selection day