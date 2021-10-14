Auburn football has the best player in history from two different states

Auburn had two representatives on a pretty prestigious list.

Fox Sports put out The all-time greatest college football players from each of the 50 states and Auburn had the best player from the state of Alabama and Georgia.

Bo Jackson was named the best player from Alabama and Cam Newton was named the best player from Georgia.

Here’s what the article said about Jackson being the best player ever from the state of Alabama.

Known as one of the greatest athletes in modern history, Jackson was a three-time All- SEC selection and a two-time All-American on the gridiron, while also lettering in baseball and track and field at Auburn . He is one of three Auburn players to have won the Heisman Trophy and is the only running back in the school’s rich football history to rush for more than 4,000 career yards. Jackson finished his career at Auburn with 4,575 all-purpose yards and 45 total touchdowns, while also averaging 6.6 yards-per-carry.

Here’s what the article said about Newton being the best player out of the state of Georgia.

Dan Mullen wanted Newton to start over Tim Tebow at Florida. Newton was that good. In 2010 at Auburn, he put together the greatest single season in the history of the sport. He brought the Tigers back from a 24-point deficit to beat Nick Saban’s Alabama team 28-27 in a game we still refer to as “The Camback.” You know that Auburn team finished 14-0 and won the national title. There was nothing Newton couldn’t do on a football field. He fell just 73 total yards shy of a 3,000-yard passing, 1,500-yard rushing season, while accounting for 51 TDs and just seven picks in 2010. He rushed for, passed for and caught a touchdown that season while also recording a tackle. Quite simply, there’s only one Cam Newton.

Hard to argue with those points.

List

Behind Enemy Lines: A look at the Arkansas Razorbacks

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.