Auburn football best available players in NFL draft: Top prospects for Day 2

Auburn football didn't have a player drafted on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean the Tigers won't see any of their former players selected at all.

A handful of former Auburn standouts are expected to be picked over the next couple of days. Here are the best remaining prospects who spent their collegiate days with the Tigers:

Auburn football best available players Rounds 2-7

The Tigers haven't had a player drafted yet, but some are expected to begin coming off the board over the next few rounds.

CB Nehemiah Pritchett, fifth-year senior: Pritchett was a three-year starter for the Tigers after joining the team ahead as a three-star freshman in the Class of 2019.

CB DJ James, fifth-year senior: James, an Alabama native, didn't begin his career at Auburn, but he returned to his home state ahead of the 2022 season after spending three years at Oregon.

S Jaylin Simpson, fifth-year senior: His smaller frame may scare teams off, but Simpson plays with an edge that few players can recreate.

DL Marcus Harris, fifth-year senior: The 2023 season was a career year for Harris, as the former Kansas Jayhawk posted 40 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

DL Justin Rogers, senior: Rogers had 17 tackles in his lone season with the Tigers, but he figured out how to muddy things up at the line and be effective in the run game.

Auburn football NFL Draft-eligible players

Offense: OT Gunner Britton, WR Shane Hooks, OL Avery Jones, WR Nick Mardner, OL Kam Stutts, WR Kassidy Woods

Defense: OLB Hayden Brice, DL Marcus Harris, CB DJ James, DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite, OLB Elijah McAllister, LB Larry Nixon III, CB Nehemiah Pritchett, S Zion Puckett, DL Justin Rogers, S Jaylin Simpson

Special teams: LS Jacob Quattlebaum

