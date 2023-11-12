Auburn football can beat Alabama when hot, and the Tigers are on fire | Silva

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — All eyes to the Iron Bowl. Effective immediately.

Auburn football's couple of wins over Mississippi State on Oct. 28 and Vanderbilt on Nov. 4 were solid. They were victories any first-year coach would take, especially coming off of four straight conference losses, two of which came in front of home crowds at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

But Auburn's 48-10 embarrassment of Arkansas in Donald W Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday was different. The Tigers didn't simply outmuscle a less talented team, they crushed one. Auburn coasted after going up big on the Bulldogs, and the Commodores hung around long enough to threaten to make it a one-score game midway through the fourth quarter.

Not against the Razorbacks. The Tigers put their foot on Arkansas' neck and barely budged for a full 60 minutes. It was pure domination, and Auburn has a chance to do it again with New Mexico State coming to Jordan-Hare Stadium in a week.

Not to count a chicken before it's hatched, but the Tigers should handle New Mexico State. Four straight wins heading into the Iron Bowl? A big-time flip of a four-star recruit from another SEC school? That classifies as hot, and Auburn is dangerous when its got some heat.

Quarterback Payton Thorne is chief among those who've elevated their games. He's thrown for eight touchdowns amid Auburn's three-game winning streak. He had tossed five scores in the seven games prior to that, and only one of those passing TDs came against SEC competition − a touchdown pass to transfer tight end Rivaldo Fairweather late versus Ole Miss.

And then there's Jarquez Hunter, who eclipsed 100 rushing yards for the third straight game against Arkansas. He's averaging 156 yards from scrimmage over his last four games, which is easily the best four-game stretch of his three-year career at Auburn.

Alabama is still the better team, no doubt. The Crimson Tide's roster is overflowing with blue-chip talent, and there isn't a coach more accomplished than Nick Saban patrolling a sideline in college football.

But Jordan-Hare Stadium is the great equalizer in the Iron Bowl. The Tigers are an even 4-4 when hosting the Tide since Saban arrived to Tuscaloosa in 2007, and no team has won more than twice in a row on the Plains. This year's Iron Bowl will also be the 10-year anniversary of the Kick Six, perhaps giving Auburn some more Jordan-Hare magic that it needs to pull off an upset.

But back to reality: Auburn and coach Hugh Freeze are likely to secure their seventh regular-season win against New Mexico State. That already surpasses exceptions many had for the Tigers heading into the year, as most betting outlets had Auburn's over/under set at 6.5 victories.

But the season, and the outlook for Freeze's tenure, changes completely with eight regular-season wins and a victory over Alabama.

And that scenario is becoming increasingly possible by the week.

